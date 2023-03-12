Home States Karnataka

‘Don’t wait for poll code, go after violators’ says CEC Rajiv Kumar

He was addressing the media after his visit to the state to review the preparations for Assembly elections.

Published: 12th March 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner.

Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday instructed the law enforcement agencies not to wait for the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to come into force for assembly elections, but crackdown on poll-related illegalities under the provisions of existing law.

He was addressing the media after his visit to the state to review the preparations for Assembly elections. “Don’t wait for the muhurat of MCC. The Section 171-B (defines bribery) and Section 171-E (defines punishment) of IPC mention that giving gratification with the objective of inducing one to exercise electoral right or stop him is a punishable offence with an imprisonment of three years and this should be extensively used in case of a violation,” he said. 

Agencies can look into sale of goods

Steps will be taken to monitor unscheduled chartered flights. The movement of vehicles carrying cash for ATMs will be restricted to 5 pm, he added.

He said the enforcement agencies can look into the sale of goods, including electronics gadgets and cookers, in view of complaints about such items being distributed by candidates among voters. The use of money power by candidates is one of the challenges.

“We have instructed the banks to keep a watch on major cash transactions. If they find any suspicious transaction, the enforcement agencies should be alerted,” he said.

“The other challenge is the fake narratives being circulated in social media to create rifts and problems in society. We have taken this issue seriously,” he added. On political parties’ suggestions to conduct a single-phase election, Kumar said the EC will take a call on it.

On the request to shift officers working in the same place for many years, he said every officer has been duly sensitised. “I have instructed the officers to be fair and provide a level playing field to everybody. Anybody found guilty will be dealt with firmly. If the Commission finds anything amiss. it will take stern action,” he said.

‘EVMs foolproof’
On the Congress delegation’s plea not to use EVMs from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the CEC said all such machines are foolproof. “This is a settled matter. There is no point in raising it again,” Kumar said. After the machines come, the first-level checking will be done in the presence of representatives from all political parties. Thereafter, every machine will be randomised. That too, in the presence of candidates and their agents, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CEC Rajiv Kumar Model Code of Conduct
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp