‘Don’t wait for poll code, go after violators’ says CEC Rajiv Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday instructed the law enforcement agencies not to wait for the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to come into force for assembly elections, but crackdown on poll-related illegalities under the provisions of existing law.

He was addressing the media after his visit to the state to review the preparations for Assembly elections. “Don’t wait for the muhurat of MCC. The Section 171-B (defines bribery) and Section 171-E (defines punishment) of IPC mention that giving gratification with the objective of inducing one to exercise electoral right or stop him is a punishable offence with an imprisonment of three years and this should be extensively used in case of a violation,” he said.

Agencies can look into sale of goods

Steps will be taken to monitor unscheduled chartered flights. The movement of vehicles carrying cash for ATMs will be restricted to 5 pm, he added.

He said the enforcement agencies can look into the sale of goods, including electronics gadgets and cookers, in view of complaints about such items being distributed by candidates among voters. The use of money power by candidates is one of the challenges.

“We have instructed the banks to keep a watch on major cash transactions. If they find any suspicious transaction, the enforcement agencies should be alerted,” he said.

“The other challenge is the fake narratives being circulated in social media to create rifts and problems in society. We have taken this issue seriously,” he added. On political parties’ suggestions to conduct a single-phase election, Kumar said the EC will take a call on it.

On the request to shift officers working in the same place for many years, he said every officer has been duly sensitised. “I have instructed the officers to be fair and provide a level playing field to everybody. Anybody found guilty will be dealt with firmly. If the Commission finds anything amiss. it will take stern action,” he said.

‘EVMs foolproof’

On the Congress delegation’s plea not to use EVMs from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the CEC said all such machines are foolproof. “This is a settled matter. There is no point in raising it again,” Kumar said. After the machines come, the first-level checking will be done in the presence of representatives from all political parties. Thereafter, every machine will be randomised. That too, in the presence of candidates and their agents, he said.

BENGALURU: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday instructed the law enforcement agencies not to wait for the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to come into force for assembly elections, but crackdown on poll-related illegalities under the provisions of existing law. He was addressing the media after his visit to the state to review the preparations for Assembly elections. “Don’t wait for the muhurat of MCC. The Section 171-B (defines bribery) and Section 171-E (defines punishment) of IPC mention that giving gratification with the objective of inducing one to exercise electoral right or stop him is a punishable offence with an imprisonment of three years and this should be extensively used in case of a violation,” he said. Agencies can look into sale of goodsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Steps will be taken to monitor unscheduled chartered flights. The movement of vehicles carrying cash for ATMs will be restricted to 5 pm, he added. He said the enforcement agencies can look into the sale of goods, including electronics gadgets and cookers, in view of complaints about such items being distributed by candidates among voters. The use of money power by candidates is one of the challenges. “We have instructed the banks to keep a watch on major cash transactions. If they find any suspicious transaction, the enforcement agencies should be alerted,” he said. “The other challenge is the fake narratives being circulated in social media to create rifts and problems in society. We have taken this issue seriously,” he added. On political parties’ suggestions to conduct a single-phase election, Kumar said the EC will take a call on it. On the request to shift officers working in the same place for many years, he said every officer has been duly sensitised. “I have instructed the officers to be fair and provide a level playing field to everybody. Anybody found guilty will be dealt with firmly. If the Commission finds anything amiss. it will take stern action,” he said. ‘EVMs foolproof’ On the Congress delegation’s plea not to use EVMs from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the CEC said all such machines are foolproof. “This is a settled matter. There is no point in raising it again,” Kumar said. After the machines come, the first-level checking will be done in the presence of representatives from all political parties. Thereafter, every machine will be randomised. That too, in the presence of candidates and their agents, he said.