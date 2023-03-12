Thousands pay their respects to KPCC's Dhurvanarayana, Sonia calls son

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Top politicians from all parties and thousands of people paid their last respects to KPCC working president R Dhurvanarayana at his residence in Vijayanagar where his mortal remains were kept on Saturday. Housing Minister V Somanna said the state government has decided to conduct the last rites with full state honours.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Dhruvanarayana’s younger son Dheeran over the phone. Dheeran said, “We are still in shock, and cannot come to terms with the loss. My father gave equal attention to both politics and family, but kept politics away from family members. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi called me and offered her condolences,” he said.

Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra swamiji said, “Dhruvanarayana had done good work, and initiated various welfare programmes when he was an MLA and MP. He had a bright future in politics.”

With tears in his eyes, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said Dhruvanarayana was his mentor who had guided him through various phases and encouraged him to do good. “He was responsible for setting up Morarji Desai Residential School and other schools in Chamarajanagar,” he said.

Somanna said, “We were good friends despite being in different parties. He was young and had a great political future.” Former MP Muddu Hanumegowda said, “He was an inspiration to all Lok Sabha members. He was my well-wisher. I joined BJP, but that did not affect our relationship.”

Poll strategist

Dhruvanarayana, who had worked up from the grassroots, made a mark when he campaigned and ensured the victory of ailing veteran leader V Srinivasa Prasad, with whom he had a close bond. He influenced Prasad to contest from the Kollegal constituency, and also Lok Sabha elections. But Prasad underwent renal transplantation and was advised rest. It was Dhruvanarayana who led from the front and travelled across the Nanjangud constituency to ensure Prasad’s victory by a huge margin.

He also played the role of an organiser for the election of Anil Chikamadu in HD Kote, after his father and veteran leader S Chikkamadu’s death. Dhruvanarayana extensively toured the Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituency and worked with young leaders like MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah in Varuna, and Ganesh Prasad in Gundlupet and ensured that Congress wrested power in the panchayat.

People shout slogans

Chaos prevailed as thousands rushed to Dhruvanarayana’s residence, where his mortal remains were kept. Irked by poor arrangements by the district administration, some mourners shouted slogans. People alleged that no barricades were put up to allow people to queue up to pay their last respects.

They gheraoed MP DK Suresh and demanded that Dhruvanarayana’s son be given a ticket to contest from the Nanjangud constituency. Suresh assured them a ticket will be given to a family member willing to contest.

