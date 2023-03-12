Home States Karnataka

Why hurry to open incomplete e-way: AICC General Secretary Surjewala

He alleged that the expressway has not been constructed as per standards laid down by the Indian Road Congress.

Published: 12th March 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state to dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation, the opposition Congress on Saturday accused the government of going ahead with the programme even though the project is not fully completed.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said Modi and the state government need to answer many questions, including the desperation for inaugurating an incomplete National Highway, risking commuters’ lives, profiteering from toll collection, defective road design, blocking the natural flow of water, absence of flood control measures and the huge injustice to farmers in terms of inaccessibility to their own land.

“Why is the PM inaugurating the National Highway which is half-baked, fragmented, patchy and a long way from completion,” the Congress leader questioned. Service roads on either side of the 118-km stretch of the highway have not been completed, he said. He alleged that the expressway has not been constructed as per standards laid down by the Indian Road Congress.

The construction at many places is unscientific, he said. “From October 2022, there have been 300 accidents, 90 deaths and 122 serious injuries on this National Highway. Yet, there is complete inaction on the part of the central and state governments. Why is the PM oblivious to the endangerment of public safety,” he asked.

EXPRESSWAY LAND HANDED OVER IN ’16, MODI SANCTIONED FUNDS: CM 
Bengaluru: Lashing out at opposition parties for trying to take credit for the Beng­aluru-Mysuru expressway, CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday claimed the project was envisaged in 2014, and in 2016, land was handed over to NHAI. In 2019, Rs 4,420 crore was sanctioned by PM Narendra Modi. “It is an NDA government’s initiative,” Bommai said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Bengaluru Smart City Limited state-of-the-art Smart Virtual Clinic and Central Clinical Command Centre (CCC) in Malleswaram constituency on Saturday. He also said that within a week, 110 Namma Clinics will become operational. “PHCs will have super-speciality consultation, and the patients will be attended quickly. Doctors will be available round the clock. Overall, we will have 900 specialists,” said Bommai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Congress Randeep Singh Surjewala AICC
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp