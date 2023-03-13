For Congress, it’s path to poll promise publicity  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned after dedicating the 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Congress seems to be making the most of it by putting up huge hoardings on either side of the expressway.

The hoardings are intended to make the travellers aware of the Congress pre-poll guarantees including Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi and Annabhagya. Congress party workers are already distributing handbills by going to every household in each constituency, and their leaders are also reiterating their promises during various rallies.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah feature in these hoardings and handbills as they were the signatories to the ‘cheques’ the party has already distributed among the beneficiaries at some places. A private agency was given the task of erecting some 15 hoardings measuring 8,000 sqft, sources said, adding that more than a thousand will be put up along the highways.

Asked how much the KPCC has been spending, a campaign manager refused to reveal the details, but these hoardings are likely to be there till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a leader said. One of the pre-poll surveys gave an edge to Congress in the upcoming polls, and has attributed the rise in vote percentage to the three pre-poll guarantees. The party is likely to announce two more freebies soon, a Congress strategist said.

KPCC general secretary Vijay K Mulgund told TNIE that around 500 hoardings have been planned on the expressway. “We are creating awareness among people about our promises, and are committed to fulfill them when we come to power,” he said.

