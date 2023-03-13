Home States Karnataka

NIMHANS helplines assisting rural population quit smoking

Maria Auxilia, counsellor, Quit Tobacco Helpline at NIMHANS, said, “People in rural areas often get curious seeing the helpline numbers on cigarette packets and other tobacco products.

Published: 13th March 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Helplines and teleconsultations set up by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) have proven beneficial in identifying and treating tobacco and other addictions among rural populations.

Maria Auxilia, counsellor, Quit Tobacco Helpline at NIMHANS, said, “People in rural areas often get curious seeing the helpline numbers on cigarette packets and other tobacco products. They initiate conversations on their habits. It is seen that they are making efforts to stop consuming tobacco.” Since people living in rural areas do not get easy access to mental health professionals, these free helplines have helped them. 

Another service under NIMHANS, Service for Healthy Use of Technology, also recently started a detox helpline to provide consultations to people suffering from technology addiction. Pranjali Chakraborty Thakur, a PhD scholar, said the helpline, started two months ago, is helping many who got addicted to technology during Covid.

“A lot of students call us. Also, many worried parents want to understand whether their children are addicted to gadgets. Counsellors guide the patients and help them balance their use of technology as it is not practical to completely eliminate the use of gadgets,” she explained.  

The Centre also launched Tele-MANAS (Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) portal, a 24/7 service, in October 2021. Dr Rahul P, assistant professor, Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, said over 1,000 calls have been attended to and 50 per cent of them were from rural areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIMHANS Smoking Helplines
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp