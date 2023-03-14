Home States Karnataka

Apex court may hear Lokayukta plea for Madal’s custody today  

The Lokayukta police took Prashanth Madal and other accused into custody for interrogation on Monday.

Published: 14th March 2023 08:08 AM

Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police have approached the Supreme Court to stay the interim anticipatory bail granted to Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa by the high court here in a graft case. In its Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed before the SC, the Lokayukta police have stated that there is a need for custodial interrogation of Virupakshappa as he is not cooperating with the investigation officer. During his interrogation recently, he gave evasive answers on the source of money found at his farmhouse and at his son’s private office. Sources said that the SLP is likely to come up for a hearing on Tuesday.

Virupakshappa resigned as chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) after his son M V Prashanth Kumar, chief accountants officer at BWSSB, was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting Rs 40 lakh as bribe on behalf of his father at his private office on March 2, 2023, to favour a firm in getting tender to supply chemical oil.

Narrating the reasons that warranted Virupakshappa’s custodial interrogation, the Lokayukta police have stated that they have not been given an opportunity to submit their arguments before the high court, which granted him interim anticipatory bail.

The Lokayukta police stated that there is a prima facie case against Virupakshappa, who is accused No. 1 in the First Information Report (FIR) registered on March 2, 2023, where his son Prashanth Kumar has been named accused No.2. Virupakshappa was absconding till he was granted interim anticipatory bail with conditions that he will appear before the investigating officer for questioning.

However, the high court overlooked the allegations made against Virupakshappa in the complaint filed by Shreyas Kashyap for seeking a bribe to favour a tender from KSDL. Though he appeared thrice before the Lokauykta police, including on Monday, as per the conditions imposed by the high court, he is not cooperating with the investigation officer, the lokayukta police stated.

In police custody


