Bail for man who danced atop Hampi monument

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HOSAPETE: Twenty-eight-year-old Deepak Gowda, who was arrested by the Hampi police has been granted bail by a local court. Gowda was arrested by the police two weeks ago after a video showing him dancing on top of a monument in Hampi went viral.

The police had filed a suo moto case against Gowda who was brought to Hampi three days after the case was booked. A case was filed against Gowda on charges of violating the norms of Archaeological Survey of India.

An investigating officer said that the bail has been granted by the taluk court of Hosapete. “The incident was reported on February 27 and the accused was arrested in the first week of March. A special team was formed to arrest him as he went absconding after the video went viral. He has been released on a surety bond of Rs 2 lakh. As per the conditions in the bail order, the accused has to visit Hampi police station every month,” the official said.

Members of a guides’ association in Hampi have said that the incident will be a lesson to those who violate norms. “Hampi is a sensitive place when it comes to monuments and their preservation. The people here take offence when tourists try to show disrespect to the monuments and to the local culture. Rituals are performed in some of temples here on a daily basis but sometimes tourists consume liquor and have photo shoots,” said a senior guide.

