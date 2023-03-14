Home States Karnataka

‘BJP doesn’t bar those above 75 from fighting polls’ 

Further, he said BJP has never said that it would not give tickets to those who have crossed 75 years of age.

BJP MLA KS Eshwarappa

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Amid speculation that he may not get a chance to contest the April/May Assembly elections because of his age, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday said that his party never said that those above the age of 75 should not contest elections.

When asked if he is a ticket aspirant in the light of corruption allegations against him and the BJP contemplating to drop a few sitting MLAs and not field those above the age of 75, Eshwarappa, 74, said, “BJP will form the next government by winning 150 seats irrespective of whether I am an MLA or not.”

Further, he said BJP has never said that it would not give tickets to those who have crossed 75 years of age. “Horatti is 77, and he was welcomed into the party and made Legislative Council chairman. People assume that our party does not field those above the age of 75 but that will not happen in the BJP Constitution,” he said. “It is not necessary to be an elected representative to do social service. If they (party high command) ask me to contest, I will, if not I won’t,” he said.

When told that barring few exceptions, many leaders above the age of 75 were not fielded, he said, “If it is in our (BJP) Constitution, then how can there be exceptions. BJP is conducting a survey in all 224 Assembly segments. Based on a few yardsticks like winnability and commitment to party ideology, the central leaders will decide.”

To another query, the MLA said he will not seek a ticket for his son in case his candidature is ruled out. Launching a scathing attack on Congress, the BJP leader alleged that the Siddaramaiah government was involved in 56 scams.

