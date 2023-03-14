CD row: Ramesh Jarkiholi hits out at DKS  

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Continuing his attack on Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar over the CD row, Gokak MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Monday said he is ready to face the consequences even if 100 CDs are released. “I am ready for a war, but I can’t help if conspiracies are hatched against me by leaders like Shivakumar,’’ he said.

At a BJP convention held near Gokak, Jarkiholi said he had several pieces of evidence against Shivakumar in connection with various issues but he would not expose all as it could affect many others too. He said Shivakumar would spoil the state if Congress came to power.

“If Shivakumar gets power, a new kind of toll called ‘Shivakumar toll’ will be created in the state,” Jarkiholi said. The Congress also has several able leaders like Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara and Mallikarjuna Kharge, he said, adding that all the three leaders were helpless before Shivakumar. “The Congress is a closed chapter caught in the clutches of Mahanayak (Shivakumar),” he added.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar refused to react to the allegations made by Jarkiholi. Shivakumar said he will not respond to baseless allegations made by “a mentally unsound person”. “It is better to admit him to a hospital,” Shivakumar said.

