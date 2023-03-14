Home States Karnataka

Loudspeakers used for Azaan disturb people: Eshwarappa

"Will Allah listen only if the prayers are given through loudspeakers," the former minister had asked, speaking at a rally.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayatraj KS Eshwarappa. ( File Photo)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Monday said loudspeakers used for 'Azaan' (Muslim call for prayer) disturb people, especially students who study for examinations and patients in hospitals.

He was responding to a query on his comments on Azaan made during the party's Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Sunday at Shantinagar, which has gone viral on social media.

"I have not shown disrespect to any religion by my statement," Eshwarappa told reporters here.

He further said leaders of the Muslim community should contemplate the issue and take an appropriate decision.

The former minister also said his party wants only votes of Muslim nationalists in the coming assembly elections.

The BJP had never stated that they do not want the votes of Muslims. “We want the votes of Muslims who are nationalists,” he said.

On the corruption charges being levelled against the BJP, Eshwarappa said the Congress is trying to hide their own corrupt deals during the previous government. About the reception arranged by BJP workers to party MLA Madal Virupakshappa after he received bail in a bribery case, Eshwarappa said he does not approve of such actions by party workers.

"The Congress leaders, who are criticising this, had no qualms when they gave a rousing reception to D K Shivakumar when he got bail,” he said. Eshwarappa expressed confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the coming elections. The candidates will be finalised by the party leadership, he added.

