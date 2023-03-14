State’s first cattle hostel likely to open in Gadag by March-end

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: In a first, Gadag will get Karnataka’s first cattle hostel. Some months ago, Gadag MLA HK Patil visited Kurtakoti village and identified a place for the cattle hostel. The hostel building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore and is likely to start by March-end.

The hostel will cater to farmers who do not have space for their cattle. They can leave the cattle there, milk them on a daily basis, and can take them whenever they want. Cattle suffering from diseases can also be left there. A committee will be formed soon to decide on the rent, said Patil.

Gadag MLA HK Patil at the under-construction

cattle hostel building

In districts like Gadag, many farmers do not have the adequate space to rear cattle. Some farmers who do not have the required expertise can leave the cattle there till they learn how to rear them. The hostel, which has one big shed for normal cattle and a separate one for those suffering from diseases, can accommodate 120 cattle. It also has separate space for calves, one clinic, storeroom, milk centre, water tank, dung collection centre, and mini water tanks.

Villagers will take care of the hostel. Rachapppa Sonnad, a farmer from Sambhapur near Gadag, said, “We heard about hostels for boys and girls, but this is the first time we are hearing about cattle hostel. We went to Kurtakoti on Monday to see the hostel, which is under construction.” Patil said, “Now, cattle farming is seen only in a few houses in the village. The cattle hostel is likely to start by March-end. The new initiative will save time to carry on dairy activities, agriculture and cattle maintenance.”

GADAG: In a first, Gadag will get Karnataka’s first cattle hostel. Some months ago, Gadag MLA HK Patil visited Kurtakoti village and identified a place for the cattle hostel. The hostel building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore and is likely to start by March-end. The hostel will cater to farmers who do not have space for their cattle. They can leave the cattle there, milk them on a daily basis, and can take them whenever they want. Cattle suffering from diseases can also be left there. A committee will be formed soon to decide on the rent, said Patil. Gadag MLA HK Patil at the under-construction cattle hostel buildingIn districts like Gadag, many farmers do not have the adequate space to rear cattle. Some farmers who do not have the required expertise can leave the cattle there till they learn how to rear them. The hostel, which has one big shed for normal cattle and a separate one for those suffering from diseases, can accommodate 120 cattle. It also has separate space for calves, one clinic, storeroom, milk centre, water tank, dung collection centre, and mini water tanks.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Villagers will take care of the hostel. Rachapppa Sonnad, a farmer from Sambhapur near Gadag, said, “We heard about hostels for boys and girls, but this is the first time we are hearing about cattle hostel. We went to Kurtakoti on Monday to see the hostel, which is under construction.” Patil said, “Now, cattle farming is seen only in a few houses in the village. The cattle hostel is likely to start by March-end. The new initiative will save time to carry on dairy activities, agriculture and cattle maintenance.”