Two from Raichur cheated of gold worth Rs 1.2 crore

Published: 14th March 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

Image used for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two persons posing as policemen cheated two employees of Raichur-based gold merchants of gold ingots and ornaments worth Rs 1.2 crore in Upparpet police station limits on Saturday. Abdul Razak and Mallaiah of Raichur had come to the city to purchase gold ingots and ornaments. After buying gold, they went to Anand Rao Circle to take a bus to Raichur. 

The accused stopped Razak and Mallaiah, who were on their way to a toilet. On the pretext of checking them, they took the gold ingots and ornaments weighing 2.2kg from them and escaped in an autorickshaw. The accused also took away Rs 19,000 from Mallaiah.

In their complaint, Razak and Mallaiah stated that they were sent by their employers in Raichur to by gold from dealers in Raja Market in Bengaluru.  

