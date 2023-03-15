Home States Karnataka

BJP list to be out after poll notification: CT Ravi

Thee BJP will not announce the list prior to the election notification, Ravi told TNIE.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other BJP leaders collect suggestions for the party’s manifesto in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The BJP will not publish its first and second list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections, but will publish the entire list after the election notification, BJP National Secretary CT Ravi said here on Tuesday.

The BJP will not announce the list prior to the election notification, Ravi told TNIE. An internal and external survey for the selection of suitable candidates has already begun, and 10 teams have been formed, comprising national leaders, for the internal survey in which national leaders will seek the opinion of party activists. For the external survey, the opinion of the public will be collected, and finally, the BJP Parliamentary Board will announce the list.

Taking a swipe at the JDS, he said the BJP will not prepare its list in the “kitchen cabinet”. He also subscribed to the statement of BJP leader KS Eshwarappa that the party has not fixed any age limit for contesting elections, that those over 75 years cannot contest. 

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Ravi defended the visit of national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, saying the party will get more votes if they campaign. Ravi said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had insulted the democratic setup of India on foreign soil. 

