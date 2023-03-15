Home States Karnataka

CCTV cameras to catch traffic violators on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway

Drivers beware! The next time you violate lane discipline on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48, you have to shell out Rs 500 as fine at toll plazas.

Published: 15th March 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Cameras watch over the national highway at Aymangala in Chitradurga

Cameras watch over the national highway at Aymangala in Chitradurga

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Drivers beware! The next time you violate lane discipline on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48, you have to shell out Rs 500 as fine at toll plazas. High-definition cameras have been installed at vantage points, which can read the number plates and capture images of the vehicles. 

The police, who will be monitoring the movement of vehicles on the highway through the automated number plate recognition cameras installed along NH 48, from Tumakuru to Belagavi, will identify the violators and impose fines on them.

As per the directions of the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, the automated number plate recognition cameras have been installed on a pilot basis in Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri. 

‘Motorists must follow lane discipline’

The cameras started functioning from March 12. In future, this facility will be extended to all national highways in the state to prevent accidents and violation of lane discipline. The first lane of the NH is reserved for fast moving vehicles, whereas heavy vehicles are allowed on the last lane.

Medium-speed vehicles are allowed on the middle lane. It is often found that heavy and light motor vehicles, which took the fast lane, caused accidents. Hence, this initiative has been taken up. Pol ice have directed the motorists to use the respective lanes as per speed and weight of vehicles.

In case of any violation, like heavy vehicles using the fast track (first lane), their drivers will be made to pay a fine of Rs 500 at the next nearest toll, where the cops will collect it. Chitradurga Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told The New Indian Express that the automated number plate recognition cameras will be monitored by staff, who will pass on information to those deployed at toll plazas to collect fines from the violators.

“The location of violation and e-slips will be generated by policemen who collect fines. If the violators evade payment of fine, the Transport Department will collect it during renewal of licenses,” the SP said. All motorists should follow lane discipline. Heavy vehicles should take the extreme left lane and the fast moving ones the first lane. Medium-speed vehicles should use the middle lane, he said. Other traffic violations such as use of cellphones while driving and not wearing seat belts will also be monitored in future, he added.

Cong workers protest toll collection on expressway
As the NHAI began collecting toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Tuesday, Congress workers and Kannada activists protested against the government for collecting the toll without completing the expressway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV cameras Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp