CCTV cameras to catch traffic violators on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Drivers beware! The next time you violate lane discipline on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48, you have to shell out Rs 500 as fine at toll plazas. High-definition cameras have been installed at vantage points, which can read the number plates and capture images of the vehicles.

The police, who will be monitoring the movement of vehicles on the highway through the automated number plate recognition cameras installed along NH 48, from Tumakuru to Belagavi, will identify the violators and impose fines on them.

As per the directions of the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, the automated number plate recognition cameras have been installed on a pilot basis in Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri.

‘Motorists must follow lane discipline’

The cameras started functioning from March 12. In future, this facility will be extended to all national highways in the state to prevent accidents and violation of lane discipline. The first lane of the NH is reserved for fast moving vehicles, whereas heavy vehicles are allowed on the last lane.

Medium-speed vehicles are allowed on the middle lane. It is often found that heavy and light motor vehicles, which took the fast lane, caused accidents. Hence, this initiative has been taken up. Pol ice have directed the motorists to use the respective lanes as per speed and weight of vehicles.

In case of any violation, like heavy vehicles using the fast track (first lane), their drivers will be made to pay a fine of Rs 500 at the next nearest toll, where the cops will collect it. Chitradurga Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told The New Indian Express that the automated number plate recognition cameras will be monitored by staff, who will pass on information to those deployed at toll plazas to collect fines from the violators.

“The location of violation and e-slips will be generated by policemen who collect fines. If the violators evade payment of fine, the Transport Department will collect it during renewal of licenses,” the SP said. All motorists should follow lane discipline. Heavy vehicles should take the extreme left lane and the fast moving ones the first lane. Medium-speed vehicles should use the middle lane, he said. Other traffic violations such as use of cellphones while driving and not wearing seat belts will also be monitored in future, he added.

Cong workers protest toll collection on expressway

As the NHAI began collecting toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Tuesday, Congress workers and Kannada activists protested against the government for collecting the toll without completing the expressway.

CHITRADURGA: Drivers beware! The next time you violate lane discipline on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48, you have to shell out Rs 500 as fine at toll plazas. High-definition cameras have been installed at vantage points, which can read the number plates and capture images of the vehicles. The police, who will be monitoring the movement of vehicles on the highway through the automated number plate recognition cameras installed along NH 48, from Tumakuru to Belagavi, will identify the violators and impose fines on them. As per the directions of the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, the automated number plate recognition cameras have been installed on a pilot basis in Chitradurga, Davangere and Haveri. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ‘Motorists must follow lane discipline’ The cameras started functioning from March 12. In future, this facility will be extended to all national highways in the state to prevent accidents and violation of lane discipline. The first lane of the NH is reserved for fast moving vehicles, whereas heavy vehicles are allowed on the last lane. Medium-speed vehicles are allowed on the middle lane. It is often found that heavy and light motor vehicles, which took the fast lane, caused accidents. Hence, this initiative has been taken up. Pol ice have directed the motorists to use the respective lanes as per speed and weight of vehicles. In case of any violation, like heavy vehicles using the fast track (first lane), their drivers will be made to pay a fine of Rs 500 at the next nearest toll, where the cops will collect it. Chitradurga Superintendent of Police K Parashuram told The New Indian Express that the automated number plate recognition cameras will be monitored by staff, who will pass on information to those deployed at toll plazas to collect fines from the violators. “The location of violation and e-slips will be generated by policemen who collect fines. If the violators evade payment of fine, the Transport Department will collect it during renewal of licenses,” the SP said. All motorists should follow lane discipline. Heavy vehicles should take the extreme left lane and the fast moving ones the first lane. Medium-speed vehicles should use the middle lane, he said. Other traffic violations such as use of cellphones while driving and not wearing seat belts will also be monitored in future, he added. Cong workers protest toll collection on expressway As the NHAI began collecting toll on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Tuesday, Congress workers and Kannada activists protested against the government for collecting the toll without completing the expressway.