Home States Karnataka

Congress CEC meet in Delhi to shortlist names

The meeting is likely to shortlist candidates  and the first list is likely to be released by March 20.

Published: 15th March 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the political climate in Karnataka has begun to heat up ahead of the April/May elections, the Congress high command has decided to go ahead with its previous Central Election Committee (CEC) that will hold a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The meeting is likely to shortlist candidates and the first list is likely to be released by March 20.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah takes part
in Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra
in Davanagere on Tuesday | kpn

The CEC is headed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Girija Vyas, Janardan Dwivedi, Mukul Wasnik, M Veerappa Moily, and Mohsina Kidwai are its members. It also consists of screening committee head Mohan Prakash, AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and CLP leader Siddaramaiah.

Though the CEC will discuss candidates for all the 224 Assembly constituencies, it is likely to clear 120-140 names in the first list and the same would be released between March 18 and 20. Candidates in those segments that have fewer aspirants, including those held by sitting MLAs, will be cleared a week prior to the notification of elections, informed sources told TNIE.

Sources also said that the party is likely to set aside some seats for turncoats who are likely to join the Congress. Meanwhile, leaders from the state have started thronging the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge lobbying for tickets for themselves and for their loyalists. Former Union minister KH Muniyappa, former KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao and former minister H K Patil had met Kharge already.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Election Committee congress Karnataka
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp