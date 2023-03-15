Congress CEC meet in Delhi to shortlist names

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the political climate in Karnataka has begun to heat up ahead of the April/May elections, the Congress high command has decided to go ahead with its previous Central Election Committee (CEC) that will hold a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The meeting is likely to shortlist candidates and the first list is likely to be released by March 20.

CLP leader Siddaramaiah takes part

in Congress’ Praja Dhwani Yatra

in Davanagere on Tuesday | kpn

The CEC is headed by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Girija Vyas, Janardan Dwivedi, Mukul Wasnik, M Veerappa Moily, and Mohsina Kidwai are its members. It also consists of screening committee head Mohan Prakash, AICC General Secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and CLP leader Siddaramaiah.

Though the CEC will discuss candidates for all the 224 Assembly constituencies, it is likely to clear 120-140 names in the first list and the same would be released between March 18 and 20. Candidates in those segments that have fewer aspirants, including those held by sitting MLAs, will be cleared a week prior to the notification of elections, informed sources told TNIE.

Sources also said that the party is likely to set aside some seats for turncoats who are likely to join the Congress. Meanwhile, leaders from the state have started thronging the residence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge lobbying for tickets for themselves and for their loyalists. Former Union minister KH Muniyappa, former KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao and former minister H K Patil had met Kharge already.

