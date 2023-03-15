Home States Karnataka

I will never quit BJP, says Somanna

Says he will contest elections if the party asks him to do so

Published: 15th March 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister V Somanna on Tuesday said that he will never quit the BJP. His statement comes in the wake of speculations of the minister bidding adieu to the BJP and joining the Congress ahead of assembly elections.

“There is no confusion in the BJP. I would have resigned as housing minister if developments in the party hurt my self-respect. I am 72 now, there is no question of quitting the party. I will contest elections if the party asks me to do so or involve myself in party’s organisational work,” an emotionally charged Somanna told the media here.

The BJP leader said he will not embarrass the party and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. BJP Karnataka election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi are in touch with him.
Hitherto, speculations were rife in political circles that Somanna was not active in BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra, but restricted himself to his Govindarajanagar constituency. It is said that the chief minister had initiated damage control action, following which Somanna made his announcement.

With this, the saffron party leadership seems to have heaved a sigh of relief as the Lingayat leader has his own clout in Bengaluru. “It was all part of a conspiracy against me. Have I ever said I am going to leave the party? I am a disciplined soldier of the party,” he said. 

He claimed that because of former union minister Ananth Kumar he joined the BJP and now party general secretary(organisation) B L Santhosh and Prahlad Joshi are his leaders. “Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa made me an MLC and minister even when I lost the assembly elections and I wish him good health for 20 more years so that he will guide us,” he said and added that Yediyurappa has not spoken to him yet.

About his picture with KPCC president D K Shivakumar on board a flight that went viral, Somanna clarified that it was an old picture. “Shivakumar hails from my region. I also have a good relationship with CLP leader Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Somanna BJP
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp