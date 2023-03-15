I will never quit BJP, says Somanna

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Housing Minister V Somanna on Tuesday said that he will never quit the BJP. His statement comes in the wake of speculations of the minister bidding adieu to the BJP and joining the Congress ahead of assembly elections.

“There is no confusion in the BJP. I would have resigned as housing minister if developments in the party hurt my self-respect. I am 72 now, there is no question of quitting the party. I will contest elections if the party asks me to do so or involve myself in party’s organisational work,” an emotionally charged Somanna told the media here.

The BJP leader said he will not embarrass the party and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. BJP Karnataka election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi are in touch with him.

Hitherto, speculations were rife in political circles that Somanna was not active in BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra, but restricted himself to his Govindarajanagar constituency. It is said that the chief minister had initiated damage control action, following which Somanna made his announcement.

With this, the saffron party leadership seems to have heaved a sigh of relief as the Lingayat leader has his own clout in Bengaluru. “It was all part of a conspiracy against me. Have I ever said I am going to leave the party? I am a disciplined soldier of the party,” he said.

He claimed that because of former union minister Ananth Kumar he joined the BJP and now party general secretary(organisation) B L Santhosh and Prahlad Joshi are his leaders. “Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa made me an MLC and minister even when I lost the assembly elections and I wish him good health for 20 more years so that he will guide us,” he said and added that Yediyurappa has not spoken to him yet.

About his picture with KPCC president D K Shivakumar on board a flight that went viral, Somanna clarified that it was an old picture. “Shivakumar hails from my region. I also have a good relationship with CLP leader Siddaramaiah,” he said.

