National parties can’t destroy JDS base in South Karnataka: HDK

By Express News Service

CHANNARAYAPATNA(HASSAN): Senior JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said that national parties like the BJP and Congress cannot destroy the base of his party in South Karnataka. Addressing reporters here, Kumaraswamy said senior leaders of the national parties have targeted Mandya, Mysuru and Hassan where JDS has bagged most seats in successive elections.

“People in the region have faith in JDS and the Opposition cannot lure them with false promises,” he said.
Taking serious exception to JDS state president CM Ibrahim’s statement that sitting JDS MLA Gubbi Srinivas, who was expelled from party, may return to the party, Kumaraswamy said,

“My decision is final in the party and leaders shouldn’t air such hasty statements as it will confuse party workers. We are fielding one Nagaraj from Gubbi.” On the confusion regarding the party ticket in Hassan, he reiterated that the JDS will field a party worker from there and the final decision will be taken by party supremo HD Deve Gowda. 

