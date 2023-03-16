Bommai govt in fix as Maharashtra includes 865 Karnataka villages under its health scheme 

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The controversial decision of the Maharashtra cabinet to implement Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), a health scheme, in 865 villages of Karnataka on the border, over which Maharashtra has been staking its claim, has put the Bommai government in a fix.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government has been releasing funds for the welfare of people living in villages on the border. It has also been providing financial help to those visiting religious places such as Pandharpur and Tuljapur in Maharashtra.

“I will look into the matter and initiate steps to prevent release of funds by Maharashtra to villages within Karnataka,’’ he added.

At its Cabinet meeting on Monday, the Maharashtra government decided to release Rs 54 crore for the implementation of MJPJAY in 865 villages and towns in Karnataka in the run-up to assembly elections. The Maharashtra government has reportedly claimed it is prepared to provide funds for the welfare of Marathi-speaking and non-Marathi-speaking families living in 865 villages.

Kannada forums flay Maharashtra move

Sources said the Karnataka government too is constructing Kannada-medium schools in villages dominated by Kannada-speaking people in Maharashtra. It has also distributed books and smart TVs to

Kannada-medium schools.

‘Contempt of court’

Various Kannada organisations have condemned Maharashtra government’s decision to implement its health scheme in Karnataka and said at a time when a case pertaining to the boundary dispute between both the states is pending before the Supreme Court, the decision of Maharashtra is a clear case of “contempt of court”. In a letter to the CM, Chairman of Kannada Organisations Action Committee Ashok Chandargi said the decision of Maharashtra violated the “compromise formula” worked out at a meeting of both chief ministers in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 14 last.

Bommai should go: DKS

KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday termed the release of funds by Maharashtra for

implementation of its health scheme an insult to Karnataka. Reacting to this in Bengaluru, he said, “We will not let even an inch of Karnataka’s land go to Maharashtra. We are capable of protecting our land,

water and language even at the cost of our lives. We will not allow the implementation of Maharashtra‘s

health scheme in Karnataka.’’

Shivakumar sought to know if the state government lacks funds for the welfare of its people living in border villages.

He even sought to know who has granted permission to Maharashtra to implement its scheme in Karnataka. “Has our government gone bankrupt?’’ he said.

The KPCC president hit out at the CM stating that he did not have the moral right to continue in power. The CM, who has failed to protect the interests of Kannadigas, must step down, he said.

