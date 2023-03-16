Home States Karnataka

Congress to protest against e-way toll collection in Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh slammed the authorities for collecting toll from motorists using the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway even before the project is fully ready.  

Published: 16th March 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 08:13 AM

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh slammed the authorities for collecting toll from motorists using the new Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway even before the project is fully ready.  Speaking to media persons, the Congress MP termed it as BJP’s Ugadi gift to the people of the Old Mysuru region. He said Congress will stage a protest against it after discussing it in the party forum. 

Responding to a question if he will contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Ramanagara, he said so far the party leaders have not discussed it with him. The MP said he has no interest in state politics. “We do not have any soft corner for anyone and the Congress is confident of winning the constituency,” he said. KPCC president DK Shivakumar had on Tuesday stated that they had discussed the matter in the party and are yet to take any decision.

