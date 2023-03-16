Home States Karnataka

‘Cooperativism’ alternative to capitalism, communism: Karnataka CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hailed the way the cooperative sector is progressing in Karnataka and said “cooperativism” is an answer to capitalism and communism.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hailed the way the cooperative sector is progressing in Karnataka and said “cooperativism” is an answer to capitalism and communism. “Cooperativism is a strong force which is an alternative to capitalism and communism. It involves people and works for them without giving way for any one leader to control the system.

There is a vital need for cooperative movement to grow stronger in the country,’’ he said at the inauguration of the Mahantesh Kavatagimath Souhard Sahakari Sangh Niyamit, a cooperative society launched by Sharatchandra, son of former MLC Mahantesh Kavatagimath in Belagavi.

“The cooperative sector has grown tremendously in some parts of the state, especially Belagavi. The district has been in the forefront in cooperative movement for several years now. We have a cooperative culture in all the fields in Belagavi and that is why the cooperative sector has been under huge profits in Belagavi,” he said.

The CM, however, said Gujarat and Maharashtra have scaled new heights in the cooperative sector. The sector may have achieved tremendous progress in some parts of Karnataka but the state is yet to develop on par with Gujarat and Maharashtra, he said, adding that the cooperative sector was so strong and powerful in both these states that the cooperatives rule the government there. “Here in Karnataka, the government rules the cooperatives.

There is a need for the people involved in the cooperative sector to build and expand their business, giving more focus on moral values rather than all other factors,’’ he said. He said the working of several federations had been not at all satisfactory as only one person dominates and controls the federation, depriving all others of the opportunity to grow.

