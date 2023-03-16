Government gets Karnataka HC nod to hold exams for Classes 5, 8

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday allowed the state government to conduct the examinations for Class 5 and 8 students for academic year 2022-23 from March 27 onwards. The examinations are proposed to be conducted through the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

The division bench of Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the interim order after staying the order passed by the single judge to quash the circular of December 2022 issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy for Board Assessment for Class 5 and 8 students.

Recording the affidavit filed by the Commissioner of Department of School Education and Literacy, stating that questions would be from the prescribed textbooks and syllabus, the court directed the state to ensure that no questions are framed from the subject outside the prescribed syllabus.

Noting that the results shall be communicated confidentially to the schools and not to be publicised, the court asked the state government to publicise about nature of exams, which does not in any manner impact the advancement of a child’s progression to the next class. This interim order is subject to further orders to be passed on the appeal filed by the state government against the order of single judge, the court added.

The counsel of the petitioner - Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association Karnataka - argued that the students have not studied several portions that have been mentioned in the ‘Kalika Chetarike’ booklet. The petitioner private schools have not taught several portions mentioned in this book. However, the state government is conducting exams framing different questions not forming part of textbooks, the counsel argued.

The state government contended that nothing is out of syllabus. Even model question papers were prepared from within the prescribed syllabus and textbooks and web-hosted, seeking suggestions long ago. The petitioners have not responded to them. It also reiterated that questions would be within the prescribed textbooks and syllabus. Accordingly, an affidavit was filed before the court to that effect.

On March 11, the court directed the state government to keep in abeyance the conduct of examinations scheduled on March 13 and 14 for Class 5 and 8 students. Thereafter, the state government postponed the exams.

