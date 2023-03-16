Home States Karnataka

IT raid on BJP MLC’s residence, 50,000 sarees, 20,000 bags seized ahead of Karnataka polls

 Meanwhile, supporters of Shankar called the raid politically motivated. They also raised slogans against the BJP. 

Published: 16th March 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

IT officials at BJP MLC R Shankar’s residence at Ranebennur in Haveri district | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAVERI:  Ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Income Tax Department raided the residence of BJP MLC R Shankar in Ranebennur town of Haveri district and seized more than 50,000 sarees, 20,000 school bags and thousands of steel plates. The raid that began on Tuesday concluded on Wednesday morning.

“We have seized over 20,000 school bags, 55,000 sarees and steel plates. As per norms, we have seized all the items and are checking for the bills,” an official told TNIE. Reacting to the raid, Shankar said he has bills for all the items. “I have been helping the people of Ranebennur since I first came to the town in 2012. I will cooperate with IT officials. There is no question of me being scared. I will face the law as I have done no wrong.  To help my people I will even sell my properties,” he said.

Reacting to the raid in Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “We have given a free hand to the agencies. If everything is legal, then there is no need to worry.” Meanwhile, supporters of Shankar called the raid politically motivated. They also raised slogans against the BJP. “He is known for his social work. He even runs a trust to help people,” one of his supporters told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka polls Income Tax raid R Shankar IT raid in BJP MLC
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp