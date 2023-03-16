IT raid on BJP MLC’s residence, 50,000 sarees, 20,000 bags seized ahead of Karnataka polls

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

HAVERI: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Income Tax Department raided the residence of BJP MLC R Shankar in Ranebennur town of Haveri district and seized more than 50,000 sarees, 20,000 school bags and thousands of steel plates. The raid that began on Tuesday concluded on Wednesday morning.

“We have seized over 20,000 school bags, 55,000 sarees and steel plates. As per norms, we have seized all the items and are checking for the bills,” an official told TNIE. Reacting to the raid, Shankar said he has bills for all the items. “I have been helping the people of Ranebennur since I first came to the town in 2012. I will cooperate with IT officials. There is no question of me being scared. I will face the law as I have done no wrong. To help my people I will even sell my properties,” he said.

Reacting to the raid in Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “We have given a free hand to the agencies. If everything is legal, then there is no need to worry.” Meanwhile, supporters of Shankar called the raid politically motivated. They also raised slogans against the BJP. “He is known for his social work. He even runs a trust to help people,” one of his supporters told TNIE.

HAVERI: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Income Tax Department raided the residence of BJP MLC R Shankar in Ranebennur town of Haveri district and seized more than 50,000 sarees, 20,000 school bags and thousands of steel plates. The raid that began on Tuesday concluded on Wednesday morning. “We have seized over 20,000 school bags, 55,000 sarees and steel plates. As per norms, we have seized all the items and are checking for the bills,” an official told TNIE. Reacting to the raid, Shankar said he has bills for all the items. “I have been helping the people of Ranebennur since I first came to the town in 2012. I will cooperate with IT officials. There is no question of me being scared. I will face the law as I have done no wrong. To help my people I will even sell my properties,” he said. Reacting to the raid in Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “We have given a free hand to the agencies. If everything is legal, then there is no need to worry.” Meanwhile, supporters of Shankar called the raid politically motivated. They also raised slogans against the BJP. “He is known for his social work. He even runs a trust to help people,” one of his supporters told TNIE.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });