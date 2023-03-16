Home States Karnataka

Mahadevappa not to contest in Karnataka polls, to support late Congress leader Dhruvanarayan's son

Mahadevappa spent some time with the family and assured them that he will stand by Darshan to help him fulfil his father’s wish.

​ Former minister HC Mahadevappa interacts with Darshan Dhruvanarayan in Mysuru on Wednesday, (Photo | Udayashankar S) ​

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  In a major political development ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, former minister HC Mahadevappa has decided not to contest the April/May Assembly elections from Nanjangud segment and has extended his support to Darshan, son of the late Congress leader R Dhruvanarayan. 

Dhruvanarayan, a former MP and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president, suffered a massive heart attack and passed away last week. Mahadevappa, along with his son Sunil Bose, called on the grieving family of Dhruvanarayan on Wednesday.

Mahadevappa spent some time with the family and assured them that he will stand by Darshan to help him fulfil his father’s wish. “You are also like my son Sunil. I will extend all support to your family and will help you nurture in politics,” he told Darshan. 

“I will extend support (to Darshan) and will ensure that he wins by a huge margin. I wanted to convey my decision to Dhruvanarayan’s family on the day of his death only... but I waited for three days for the family to recover from the shock. I don’t want to do politics in death. We have lost a committed party leader and it is a great loss to the party and society,” Mahadevappa said. He appealed to all his followers to support Darshan.

The veteran leader said that both himself and Dhruvanarayan were aspirants for the ticket and would 
have stood by the high command’s decision. Mahadevappa said that he will work as an ordinary party worker and strive to bring back Congress to power. Meanwhile, Darshan thanked Mahadevappa for his gesture.

