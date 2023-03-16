Report on Panchamasali-Lingayats can’t be submitted in a hurry: Karnataka BC panel chairman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairman of Backward Classes Commission K Jayaprakash Hegde here on Wednesday clarified that it is not possible to submit the report on the demand for reservation under 2A category made by Panchamasali-Lingayats in a hurry without studying their social and academic status.

“An interim report has already been submitted to the government... the full report is yet to be submitted. According to the norms, the commission has to visit different places and study the social and educational background of different communities, collect information and submit it after a thorough verification,” he told the media.

Apart from the petitions by various associations of Veerashaiva Panchamasali communities, the commission responded to the petitions of other backward communities and visited many districts in the state to study their social and educational status. It also collected information from various government agencies and also universities and the process of preparing the report is in progress. “Similarly, the process of verifying the petition by the state’s central association of Vokkaliga community requesting to increase the existing reservation is also in progress,” he said.

On implementation of his predecessor H Kantharaju’s socio-economic survey (caste census) report, Hegde clarified that the then member secretary had not signed the report and hence the government did not accept it. “Now, the commission has written a letter and asked whether a new report should be prepared and it all depends on the government’s decision,” he added.

