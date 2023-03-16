Home States Karnataka

Yediyurappa's rally cancelled after BJP members protest

The group opposing the MLA had reportedly even planned to submit a memorandum to Yediyurappa, expressing their opposition to Kumaraswamy being given the ticket.

Published: 16th March 2023 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUDIGERE: The BJP had to cancel its rally and roadshow that was to be attended by party strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa here on Thursday, following a protest by a group of partymen urging the leadership not to give the ticket to sitting MLA M P Kumaraswamy from the segment in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The developments forced the veteran leader, who is also the party's Parliamentary Board member, and other leaders including its national general secretary C T Ravi, and MLC M K Pranesh to abandon the event, which was organised as part of the BJP's ongoing 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre', and go back.

As Yediyurappa was on his way to take part in the roadshow, a group of party men surrounded his car and raised slogans against Kumaraswamy and wanted the senior leader to hear their appeal; following this, another group of workers gathered at the spot shouting slogans in favour of the MLA.

Repeated attempts by Ravi and other BJP leaders to pacify both sides, with an appeal to allow them to carry on with the roadshow and rally, were not successful.

Yediyurappa, who was said to be upset with the behaviour of the workers, did not get out of his car, party sources said.

They said, he instead cancelled the roadshow and rally and travelled to Chikkamagaluru.

ALSO READ | BJP infighting escalates in Karnataka; Yediyurappa's son warns detractors within party

Later speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy turned emotional stating that he was pained that a senior leader like Yediyurappa was not allowed to take part in the rally in Mudigere, to organise where lakhs of rupees were spent.

Stating that Yediyurappa has instilled confidence in him and has asked him to work for the party and people, he hit out at those protesting against him, and said, "I'm being targeted as I come from SC community."

