3-yr-old girl’s body found in Dharwad train 

A three-year-old girl’s body was found under the seat of a passenger train which arrived here from Dharwad on Wednesday evening. 

Published: 17th March 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  A three-year-old girl’s body was found under the seat of a passenger train that arrived here from Dharwad on Wednesday evening. 

According to sources, Mysore-Dharwad Express (Train No: 07357) reached the Belagavi railway station at 1 pm. The body of the girl wearing a pink sleeveless frock was found under seat No. 20 of S3 coach by railway workers when they were cleaning it around 4 pm. The workers immediately informed their higher officials, who alerted the railway police.

Police sources said that the body bore no injury marks. The body has been sent for postmortem. Further investigation is on.

