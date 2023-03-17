Bike escorts to make way for ambulances

Home States Karnataka

Patients needing emergency medical care may not reach the hospital in time because of Namma Bengaluru’s traffic.

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Patients needing emergency medical care may not reach the hospital in time because of Namma Bengaluru’s traffic. This often leads to casualties. To help such patients, Shree Ram Bishnoi (27), who works as a traffic warden in the North-East Zone of Bengaluru, has launched a novel initiative of escorting ambulances to hospitals. Bishnoi, who offers his bike-escort service alone, says he is planning to set up a non-governmental organisation (NGO) soon. 

“I want to create a network of volunteers to monitor traffic. They will be available on call and reach the spot and help create ways for ambulances stuck in traffic. They will escort the ambulances to hospitals,” he says. Motorists often do not make way for ambulances. They ignore the siren and keep moving ahead, causing inconvenience to ambulance drivers. The escort service will ensure adequate space for ambulances by clearing the traffic, a few ambulance crew told TNIE. 

Bishnoi says he has plans to have a tie-up with super speciality government and private hospitals’ ambulance services to offer his bike-escort service to them. Bishnoi, who hails from Rajasthan, came to Bengaluru seven years ago. A similar initiative was launched in Delhi a few years ago by a group of people. This inspired him to start it in Bengaluru. Many volunteers have evinced interest in joining his NGO, he says.

