BJP’s yatra turns protest pitch in Mudigere  

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: High drama prevailed in Mudigere town as the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra turned out to be a protest march as thousands of party workers and leaders blocked the road in protest against sitting MLA MP Kumaraswamy. The protesters demanded that the MLA not be given a ticket as he has allegedly done nothing for the constituency. Angry protesters gathered on the road and shouted slogans against the MLA. They carried placards which read ‘Kumaraswamy Hatao, BJP Bachao.’

Tension escalated when former CM BS Yediyurappa’s car was gheraoed by the crowd. The protesters demanded that a new face from within the constituency be fielded. There was more chaos when some supporters of the MLA also appeared on the scene demanding tickets for their leader. Local leaders tried to pacify both groups but to no avail.

Initially, the police too remained mute spectators as they were outnumbered by the two groups. However, they managed to frisk away the MLA from the spot. Yediyurappa expressed his disappointment over the indiscipline of the party workers. He said the distribution of tickets will be decided at the core committee meeting of the party. Yediyurappa left the place in a huff and reached the helipad from where he was scheduled to fly to Chikkamagaluru to participate in the yatra.

