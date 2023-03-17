Krithivasan TCS’s next CEO, Gopinathan quits

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajesh Gopinathan, MD and CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has resigned four years ahead of the end of his tenure. He will be replaced by another company veteran K Krithivasan. Gopinathan, who has been working with TCS for 22 years now, is leaving “to pursue his other interests”. He will continue till September 15 to provide transition and support to his successor Krithivasan, who is currently the global head of TCS’ BFSI vertical.

Rajesh Gopinathan

Krithivasan holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras and a master’s degree in industrial and management engineering from IIT Kanpur. Gopinathan had taken the reins of India’s largest IT services firm from N Chandrasekaran in February 2017, when the latter took over as Tata Sons chairman.

TCS shareholders had in April 2022 approved Gopinathan’s appointment for five years till February 20, 2027. This is the second major rejig in the IT sector after Infosys president Mohit Joshi quit the firm to join Tech Mahindra a few days ago.

