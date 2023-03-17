Rahul to address youth convention in Belagavi on March 20

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: For the first time after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, former AICC president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a convention at the Congress Yuva Kranti rally in Belagavi on March 20,

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said on Thursday.

Addressing a joint press conference with CLP leader Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar said Rahul chose to start the spree of party’s mega conventions from Belagavi because Mahatma Gandhi had chaired a Congress plenary in the city in 1924. “At the Belagavi rally, Rahul would share with people the objectives and goals of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. It would also be an attempt by the Congress to instil confidence and strength in party workers and bolster the party in Karnataka,” he added.

‘K’taka, Maha govts should be suspended’

Hitting out at the Maharashtra government for attempting to implement a health scheme in 865 villages in Karnataka, Shivakumar appealed to the Union Government to suspend the government as it is in violation of Article 356.

“All the states are working under a federal structure. But, Maharashtra’s move is damaging the democratic system. A conspiracy is being hatched to harm peace and integrity of the state and it is unfortunate. The Centre must suspend the Karnataka government for failing to take action against Maharashtra,” Shivakumar added.

Siddaramaiah said 4-5 lakh people are expected to participate in the yuva rally to be held at 11am on March 20 in Belagavi. AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said Rahul, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and others will take part in the rally. Rahul will focus on the future of youth in his speech at the rally in Belagavi and would also announce as to what the Congress is planning to create jobs for the youth, he said.

Senior BJP leader Mohan Limbikai joins Cong

Senior BJP leader Mohan Limbikai, who served as legal advisor to former CM BS Yediyurappa and also worked closely with the state government for several years, quit the BJP and joined the Congress in Belagavi in the presence of Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and several other leaders.

“It was suffocating in BJP as there was no respect there for the suggestions of honest party workers.

There is no respect for our sacrifices in BJP. There is a single-man decision in BJP. People are fed by this anti-people State Government.” Mohan said.

