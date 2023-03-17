RTC workers firm on strike from March 21

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that RTC workers will be given a 15 per cent wage and an official order will be out, the unions have maintained that they will continue with their indefinite strike on March 21, as announced earlier. "There is no clarity in the statement by the chief minister. We do not know the complete details of the wage hike as we haven't received any official order. In our wage hike meetings, we had stressed that we cannot accept any wage hike offer that is below 20 per cent. The government has unilaterally decided to hike wages by 15 per cent, which is not fair. So as announced earlier, the indefinite strike will start on March 21," said a release from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of KSRTC. Escom staff pay hiked 20% Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar on Thursday said the salaries of KPTCL and Escom employees will be hiked by 20 per cent with effect from April 22, 2023. He said the employees had made several requests to hike the salary and the CM agreed to it.