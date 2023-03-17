Home States Karnataka

SEC CEO writes to chief secretary on transfer of officials

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena expressed concern over the transfer of state government officials involved in election work, without informing the Election Commission.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena expressed concern over the transfer of state government officials involved in election work, without informing the Election Commission. He has accordingly written to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma on the matter.

In the letter, the CEO said Karnataka would have Assembly elections anytime soon. The Election Commission of India will announce the dates as well as the Model Code of Conduct for the polls. “At this juncture, many government officers and staffers, who were on election duty, have been transferred without taking permission of the Chief Electoral Officer,” he stated.

Further in his letter, he mentioned that they had issued a letter dated March 8 to take the CEO’s permission for transfers. Despite this, many departments had carried out transfers, without his notice or permission. The CEO also appealed to the CS to direct all the heads of various departments and authorities to take permission from the CEO, before transferring officials and other employees.  

