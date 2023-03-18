Home States Karnataka

As rain lashes city, Bengaluru traffic takes a hit

According to officials, traffic was moving slowly from 9.15pm to 10.20pm.

A scooterist rides through the rain at Shivananda Circle, during a heavy downpour in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Moderate rain, which lashed Bengaluru on Saturday post 8 pm, resulted in traffic slowing down, forcing the department to issue an advisory to motorists.

According to HAL Old Airport Traffic Police, heavy rain on Outer Ring Road stretch in Kadubeesanahalli, near Bellandur, impacted traffic for almost an hour.

According to officials, traffic was moving slowly from 9.15 pm to 10.20 pm. “Our officials rushed to the spot and controlled traffic fine. By 11 pm, traffic returned to normal. Due to rain and waterlogging, traffic congestion was reported at Kadubeesanahalli. The movement was also impacted at Electronics City, Hoodi, KR Puram, BTM, Madivala and other areas.

The Mahadevapura Task Force informed that Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited was also alerted, and its officials arrived and pumped out water.

Rerouting pipeline
The Task Force informed that the outlet pipeline from one side of the underpass on this stretch was damaged during Metro piling work. They are in the process of rerouting the pipeline.

According to Indian Meteorological Department authorities, Bengaluru City will witness light to moderate rainfall till Saturday. 

