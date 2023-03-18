CM assures Kodagu a place on the international tourism map 

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: “Kodagu will be included in the international tourism map and plans are in place to ensure the same,” said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Madikeri. He declared to extend free electricity to the irrigation pump sets, of up to 10 HP, installed across coffee estates in Kodagu.

Inaugurating various projects at a ceremony in Gandhi Maidan, he said, “Rs 100 crore has been released to the district under a special package in the state budget. Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Kodava-speaking community. The state has also granted seven acres of land to the Kodava community in Bengaluru.” Projects totalling Rs 2000 crore were inaugurated at the ceremony which was attended by beneficiaries of the district.

The Chief Minister said that plans are being laid out to put Kodagu on the international tourism maps. “A plan similar to Mysuru Tourism Circuit will take shape in Kodagu shortly,” he confirmed.

He opined that the district has received increased funds from the central and state governments. “This year, Rs 132 crore has been released as compensation amount to the farmers of Kodagu,” he said. He explained that the state government is working towards the overall development of all the communities.

“Various schemes including the Kisan Samman Yojana have recorded successful implementation. Scholarships have been released to the children of the farmers, who are the nation's strength. The work of the BJP government is speaking for itself,” he said.

He explained the various projects aimed at empowering women and called the guarantee card scheme of the Congress a bluff. “One can cheat someone a few times. But they cannot cheat people all the time. The guarantee card is bogus and is similar to a visiting card,” he mocked.

Handing over cheques to a few beneficiaries of the government schemes at the ceremony, he sought the support of the people for the BJP.

While the congregation with the beneficiaries had to be inaugurated by CM at 11.30 am on Saturday, the same was delayed as Bommai arrived in the district by 3.00 pm. He, however, apologised stating that the visit was delayed due to the ongoing PUC examination at the college located close to the function venue.



