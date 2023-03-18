Congress, not democracy, in danger, says Nadda attacking Rahul 

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

MOLAKALMURU (CHITRADURGA DT): BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday criticised Congress leader and Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi for his “democracy in danger” remark.

Addressing a gathering at Molakalmuru as part of BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, Nadda accused the Congress leader of attacking India’s sovereignty and said he has become a “permanent part” of the “anti-national tool kit”.

Questioning Rahul’s intention behind urging the US and European countries to interfere in the country’s internal matters, Nadda said Indian democracy is not in danger. In fact, the Congress party is in danger. Because of the country’s vibrant democracy, the Congress won five seats in Meghalaya and three in Tripura. This shows where the people of this country have kept the Congress.

BJP national president JP Nadda and other BJP leaders take out a roadshow as part of Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Molakalmuru on Friday | Express

Urging people to send the Congress home by defeating its candidates, Nadda said it was Indira Gandhi, who had imposed an Emergency and posed a threat to democracy.

He said Karnataka is No 1 state in attracting foreign direct investments and this is because of the people-friendly administration of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Export of spices from the state crossed the US $ 4 billion mark, whereas coffee exports surpassed $1 billion mark, which is a good sign of development. He hailed Bommai for making the state open defecation free to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence.

