Deciding on 45-50 candidates most difficult for Congress

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Congress leaders are in a huddle in Delhi deciding on the list of candidates for the Assembly polls, arriving at a final list of 224 candidates has been harder than expected.

“The first 125-130 tickets are no problem because we have either sitting candidates or losing candidates who are still very strong. Multiple surveys and reports from block and local district units have also helped in making a smooth decision,” Congress sources said.

While even the next 40-45 seats would not be an issue as there are enough pointers to pick the right candidates, the remaining around 45-50 seats could pose a problem.

That is because there are no clear candidates emerging for these seats. This despite the party carrying out constituency-wise surveys to narrow down on candidates.

The party has ensured that the selection would remain objective by talking to communities like the Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Scheduled Castes, Muslims and Tribals.

