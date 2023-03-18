'I wanted his blessings, I kneeled down when I looked at him': Sangha worker

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: Vishwa Hindu Parishad worker Chetan Rao, who has participated in many agitations, party works and always remains away from the limelight, instantly became famous after one photo of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral.

Prime Minister Modi was in Dharwad on March 12 to inaugurate various developmental projects including the new campus of the premier institute IIT-Dharwad. After landing from the chopper, he was greeted by a small number of party workers. Chetan Rao, an adherent fan of the prime minister, kneeled down on the ground to take the blessings. The prime minister in return bowed back and almost touch the ground. The photo was captured by the PM's media team and it became viral instantly.

"In fact, I didn't even realise that prime minister Modi has returned the bow, Modi is a great leader and also a spiritual person. When he came in front of me I wanted his blessings and hence I bent down to touch his feet. When I got up he had walked away and I saw Modi bowing back only in the picture," Chetan Rao said.

The fellow members of Sangha are elated with the response of prime minister Modi. "Modi is a great leader but respects all. His gesture shows that he respects the smallest of the party workers as well," said Raghu Yellakkanavar, who is also seen in the viral photo.

"The party workers congratulated me for having got the blessing of my hero. PM Modi is responsible for India's global image today, In Sangha, we are taught to respect our saffron flag and we all bow to it. There was no thought of being photographed with the prime minister when I decided to kneel down to take blessings," Rao added.

