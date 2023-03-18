Home States Karnataka

National Investigation Agency chargesheets 2 in Shivamogga conspiracy case

Yasin conducted a trial explosion of one of the IEDs on the banks of the Varahi river in Shivamogga.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted two B.Tech graduates in last year’s Shivamogga Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case.“B.Tech graduates Maaz Muneer Ahmed (23) and Syed Yasin (22 ) of Shivamogga were radicalised and motivated by an online foreign-based handler..and were paid in cryptocurrency to target public and private properties,” the NIA stated in the charge sheet. 
The agency said the engineering graduates were involved in 25 arson and sabotage cases in Karnataka and had used their expertise in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

“They procured explosives and prepared to fabricate an IED. Yasin conducted a trial explosion of one of the IEDs on the banks of the Varahi river in Shivamogga. He also burnt the Tricolour and recorded a video to establish his anti-India credentials,” the NIA said.

The case relates to the “conspiracy hatched to further the activities of the IS by carrying out acts of arson, sabotage and violence in Karnataka. It was initially registered by the Karnataka police after one Prem Singh from Rajasthan was stabbed to death on August 15, 2022, in Shivamogga by accused Mohammed Zabiulla (30) and others,” the NIA stated in a press release on Friday.

The NIA has charge-sheeted Ahmed and Yasin (22), electrical and mechanical engineers, under Sections 120B, 121A and 122 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, for criminal conspiracy, waging a war against the union government and collecting arms to do so; Sections 18, 18B, 20 & 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UA(P)A, 1967, Sections 4 (i) & 5 of the Explosives Substances (ES) Act, 1908, and Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

“Investigations revealed that Ahmed received cryptocurrency equivalent to Rs 1.5 lakh from the online handler into accounts of his friends, whereas Yasin received Rs 62,000 into the account of a friend,” the NIA said.

The agency said, “As part of the larger IS conspiracy, another accused, Mohammed Shariq, had planned to carry out an IED blast at Kadri temple in Mangaluru on November 19, 2022. However, the IED exploded midway due to timer malfunction when Shariq was enroute to the location, averting a potential disaster.” Further investigations against six others arrested are on.

