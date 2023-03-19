Home States Karnataka

Adopt party’s poll success model: Nadda to Karnataka cadre

He said Karnataka will become a USD 3 trillion economy with the double-engine governments.

Published: 19th March 2023 08:49 AM

JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda here on Saturday advised the party’s Election Management Committee (EMC), headed by Union minister of state Shobha Karandlaje, to adopt the model the party followed in other parts of the country in the Assembly elections. The crucial meeting was attended by Bommai, who is the chief of the campaign committee, and party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The EMC has 32 different committees, formed to manage the elections, and Nadda held a meeting with them. He asked the party’s rank and files to follow law and order.

“He also advised the committees to strengthen booths, increase the campaign work, distribute pamphlets door-to-door to create awareness on the achievements of central and state governments and to visit voters personally,” Karandlaje said. 

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal appealed to the people to usher in the ‘pure’ BJP government on the occasion of the Hindu new year Ugadi.

Addressing members of industries and trade at VV Puram as part of the party’s efforts to collect their suggestions for the party’s manifesto, he listed out schemes initiated by the Union government under PM Narendra Modi. He said Karnataka will become a $3 trillion economy with the double-engine governments.

Businessman and president of Vasavi Trust SVS Gupta thanked the Modi government for bringing the automobile sector back on track after Covid by ensuring loans under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

