Bengaluru Tech Summit to start from November 29

Published: 19th March 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT/BT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan announced on Saturday that the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) will take place from November 29 to December 1.

As part of the Beyond Bengaluru initiative, the minister rolled out three programmes on Saturday, including Mysuru Cluster Seed Fund (MCSF), under which Rs 25 crore has already been added to the fund. The fund is expected to provide around 70 to 80 startups with seed funding in the state, especially for startups coming from outside Bengaluru.

He launched the Mysuru Global Technology Centre (MGTC) and Karnataka Accelerator Network (KAN) to promote startups, especially outside city.

The programmes are to be impleme­nted through the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, wher­ein both the centre and the network are expected to generate around Rs 200 crore. The network aims to provide mentor-mentee networking opportunities to 300 startups, to help them grow. Meanwhile, the centre will be set up in 2lakh sqft in Mysuru, with a 3,000 seating capacity.

