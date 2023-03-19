Home States Karnataka

BJP will shut madrasas if it returns to power: Yatnal  

Later, the State Government did not take concrete measures to act against madrasas in the state, though a committee was formed to draw up a comprehensive report about its activities. 

Published: 19th March 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Basangouda Patil Yatnal

Basangouda Patil Yatnal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Vijayapura City MLA Basangouda Patil has stirred yet another controversy stating that the BJP will shut all madrasas in Karnataka if it returns to power. The BJP government will close down madrasas in Karnataka similar to what the Assam government has done, he told a gathering in Belagavi.

Yatnal hailed the decision taken by Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma to close down all madrasas in Assam in the coming days. At the same programme, Sarma on Friday said his government has already shut 600 madrasas.

While Yatnal is keen on the closure of madrasas in Karnataka, the State Government has put the issue on the back burner. The government had reportedly directed the education department last September to submit a report on the activities of madrasas in the state, stirring a controversy.

Along the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to conduct an inquiry about activities taking place in its madrasas, the Karnataka government also wanted to take up a similar initiative.  

