Bommai opens science gallery, urges youth to focus on research

The gallery has been established as a not-for-profit public institution where young adults can immerse themselves in research on science.

The Science Gallery, Bengaluru (SGB) was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Science Gallery, Bengaluru, (SGB) which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, will become another source of knowledge about science and culture for the public.

Inaugurating the gallery, Bommai said the government has been working towards inculcating a scientific temper within the public and that the newly-inaugurated gallery would be a boost towards this objective. 

“SGB should encourage people to come with their best abilities in science and scientific development. No other city in the world can push research and development as Bengaluru does. SGB will play a significant role in the scientific development of not only Bengaluru but globally. The Government will not only do the hand-holding but will also work shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

Meanwhile, to promote science beyond the city as well, Science and Technology Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said the gallery should collaborate with other similar centres across the state.

“SGB should collaborate more across the state, with our various sub-regional and regional centres. Earlier, learning was limited to classrooms, but now it has spread everywhere. Bengaluru is leading the country in innovation science and technology,” he said.

The gallery has been established as a not-for-profit public institution where young adults can immerse themselves in research on science. The gallery is also partnered with three academic institutions —the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), and the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

