Campaign against hate politics launched in Karnataka

‘Eddelu Karnataka’ is supported by members of ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan’ - Vijay Mahajan and Yogendra Yadav, among others.

Published: 19th March 2023 10:48 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Assembly elections in Karnataka approaching, some social movements, organisations, civil society groups and individuals have launched a campaign - ‘Eddelu Karnataka’ (Wake Up Karnataka) to “safeguard democracy and save the state from falling victim to communal and hate politics,” said writer, activist and volunteer of ‘Eddelu Karnataka,’ Du Saraswathi.

“I oppose any kind of hate from any party. Karnataka is known for its secular fabric and it should be safeguarded,” she added. Mallige, another volunteer, ‘Eddelu Karnataka,’ said that the campaign has been launched and volunteers will reach out to people at the grassroots level with the idea of a harmonious Karnataka.

“Preserving the aspirations of the Constitution is one of the main goals of the campaign,” she added. “Leaving aside the boundaries of party, organisation, caste and religion, this campaign to save the state is a ray of hope,” said another volunteer.

Former labour minister SK Kantha, writer-activist Devanuru Mahadeva, writer Rahamat Tarikere, Nadoja Dr Kamala Hampana, strategy head - Gigatonne Challenge and former programme director, Amnesty International India, Tara Rao, founder, JNU Kannada Peetha, Prof Purushottam Bilimale and social anthropologist AR Vasavi are some of the members.

‘Eddelu Karnataka’ is supported by members of ‘Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan’ - Vijay Mahajan and Yogendra Yadav, among others.

