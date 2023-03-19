Home States Karnataka

Congress first list after Rahul’s Belagavi youth rally: Saleem

Saleem Ahmed

Saleem Ahmed (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Saleem Ahmed has said that the party’s first list of candidates for the April/May Assembly election in Karnataka will be made public after former AICC chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s Yuva Kranti Rally to be held in Belagavi on March 20. 

Saleem told reporters that the screening committee has already met thrice to recommend the names and the Central Election Committee of the Congress also held deliberations on the names recommended. 

The first list of 125 125 candidates will be announced by March 21 or 22, he added. Informing that a majority of the sitting MLAs of the Congress will get tickets to fight the Karnataka polls, Saleem said most of the initial surveys predicted that the party was ahead in 140 seats. 

Saleem Ahmed
