13-year-old girl hangs self after alleged ragging 

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly ragged by her seniors at school, committed suicide at Shivaralli village of Kodlipet in Somwarpet taluk on Saturday night. 

Published: 20th March 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI:  A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly ragged by her seniors at school, committed suicide at Shivaralli village of Kodlipet in Somwarpet taluk on Saturday night. 

Vaishnavi (13), a Class 7 student at a private school, was said to be depressed after being harassed by her seniors and she had complained to her parents about it last week, sources said. However, the school was not informed about this, they added. 

Vaishnavi, daughter of Jithendra and Akshata, was found hanging at her house on Saturday night. The Shanivarsanthe police have registered a case. 

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm

