Goyal meets industrialists for manifesto inputs in Karnataka  

Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal described Hubballi city being full of resources and potential to grow as a large industrial hub and conducive to startups. 

Published: 20th March 2023

Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal interacted with members of the Belgaum Chamber of Commerce & Industries in Hubballi. (Photo | Piyush Goyal @ Twitter)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal described Hubballi city as being full of resources and potential to grow as a large industrial hub and conducive to startups. Goyal held an hour-long meeting with industrialists to gather their suggestions for the party manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections. 

Recalling his experience about starting his own industry, he said he had visited the same offices around 90 times for permissions.

“Things have changed after the BJP government came to power at the Centre. Now, people can get permission online. The single-window system has been introduced, and ease of business has been ensured for startups,” he said. 

He also briefed the industrialists on the initiatives taken by the central government to ensure that the government is corruption-free. 

