Industry department clears 78 investment proposals worth over Rs 5k crore  

A department release said two projects of additional investment have also been appr­oved, which will result in an inve­stment of Rs 203.15 crore and would create many jobs.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Industries and Commerce Department has recently cleared 78 investment proposals worth Rs 5,298.69 crore. According to them, it has the potential to create close to 14,000 new jobs.

The 138th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held under the chairmanship of Industry Minister Murugesh Nirani approved 17 important large and medium size industrial projects with investments over Rs 50 crore.

These projects are worth Rs 3,552.66 crore and are expected to generate job opportunities for 6,933 persons. Besides, 59 new projects with investments of over Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also cleared which is expected to generate 6,984  jobs.

Comments

