Nimhans to mark head injury awareness day

The theme this year is ‘Safer You and Safer Nation, Your Wellbeing on the Road’ as road accidents are the most common cause of head injuries in India.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) will observe World Head Injury Awareness Day on Monday to raise awareness about head injuries as well as medical and surgical management and rehabilitation. 

The theme this year is ‘Safer You and Safer Nation, Your Wellbeing on the Road’ as road accidents are the most common cause of head injuries in India. Around 50-80 per cent of head injuries in India are caused due to road accidents and nearly 1.5 lakh people -- 34,647 from Karnataka and 654 from Bengaluru -- were reported dead in road accidents in 2021. 

The number of people who needed hospitalisation was 30 times the number of deaths. Non-compliance of traffic rules is a major cause of people meeting with accidents and sustaining head injuries. Hence, NIMHANS aims to highlight these issues in a bid to reduce road crash injuries in the state and the country. 

In a press release, NIMHANS stated that reducing brain injuries needed multi-disciplinary and inter-sectoral efforts to ensure road safety for both users and vehicles as well as good quality post-trauma care. Wearing ISI-mark helmets, and seat belts, not speeding and drunken driving can significantly reduce the risk of road accidents.

