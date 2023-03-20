Home States Karnataka

Older than the Karnataka state, 17,000 centenarians in electoral rolls 

In total, the state has 5.21 crore registered voters and of them, 2.59 crore are women. The first-time voters are 9.17 lakh and third gender voters, 4,699.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: They are among very few voters who have seen all the elections in Karnataka, even during the time of Mysuru State. Over 17,000 registered voters in the electoral rolls for this year’s state Assembly elections are over 100 years old. According to the office of the chief electoral officer in Karnataka, this is the highest-ever number of centenarian voters in the state so far.

In total, the state has 5.21 crore registered voters and of them, 2.59 crore are women. The first-time voters are 9.17 lakh and third-gender voters, are 4,699. Apart from these, there are 16,973 centenarians, of whom 9,985 are women.

Many of these centenarians may step out to vote, but many of them may not be able to get out of their homes due to age-related issues. They are part of 12.15 lakh registered voters who are over 80 years old. To help such elderly citizens, the Election Commission this time has introduced the option of postal ballot, where they can vote from home.

Bengaluru District (including Bengaluru Rural and BBMP limits) has 4,081 centenarian voters. It is followed by Mysuru (1,744) and Belagavi (1,536). The three districts make up for nearly 40 per cent of all the centenarian voters. Kodagu has the least number of such voters at 112. Gadag has 122, Yadgir 142, Vijayanagara 186 and Uttara Kannada 193. 

‘Centenarians know value of democracy’

The first Assembly elections in the state, then Mysuru state, were held in March 1951. Since then, the state has seen 15 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha elections. “Those who are around 90 years old have seen all these elections. We do not know if they voted but have definitely seen them all.

We want those who are over 100 years old to vote in this election,” said an official. “These elderly voters have witnessed or been part of India’s Independence struggle and know the value of democracy. They usually vote unless they have health issues,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electoral rolls Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp