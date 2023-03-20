Home States Karnataka

Rahul in Belagavi today, will unveil job guarantee scheme for youth 

Central govt has failed to provide jobs, destroyed ‘Brand Karnataka’, says Surjewala.

Published: 20th March 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Satish Jarkiholi, Randeep Surjewala

(From left) Congress leaders Satish Jarkiholi, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Saleem Ahmed in Belagavi on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Former AICC president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will unveil a job guarantee programme for the youth at the Yuva Kranti Rally in Belagavi on March 20, AICC general secretary and party Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala said on Sunday. Surjewala reviewed the preparations for the rally to be held at CPED Grounds here.

Rahul Gandhi

“AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will also address the rally. There is immense talent among the youth of Karnataka... but the Bommai government has done nothing. The 40% commission government has destroyed the dreams of the youth. Rahul will also address the youth. He will unveil the job guarantee programme for the youth and declare the future plans of the Congress after returning to power in Karnataka. Congress has plans to expand these plans across the country in the coming years,” he added.

Hitting out at the Union Government, the Congress leader said, “The Modi government had promised to create 2 crore jobs each year, but failed to deliver on the promise cheating the youth. The BJP government in Karnataka has damaged ‘Brand Karnataka’. Karnataka, once known as a peaceful state, attracted investments to Bengaluru and Mysuru. But investors have now lost faith because of the BJP government. Business giants like Foxconn and Ola shifted to Telangana. The government is selling government jobs for money.” 

ALSO READ | Congress’s Iqbal may face Nikhil in Ramanagara

He further lashed out at the Bommai government for “forgetting” to spend Rs 41, 942 crore funds in five years meant for welfare programmes. He termed the State Government as anti-Kannada and anti-development.

In the recent statement by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over the closure of madrasas, he said, “I have known him for the last 40 years. He is making such statements to be in the limelight and get identified on the lines of Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. There is no need to take his statements seriously.” Monday’s visit to Karnataka is Rahul’s first visit to the state since his Bharat Jodo Yatra.
 

